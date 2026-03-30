Powhatan man killed in head-on motorcycle crash, police share details

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old Powhatan man was killed in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash along the 500 block of Butterwood Circle.

Thomas Leon Hollyfield was killed when his 2004 Kawasaki Ninja collided with a car, according to Virginia State Police.

"[He] was traveling at a high rate of speed uphill while negotiating a curve and crossed into the opposite lane of travel. The motorcycle then collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze head-on," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Hollyfield was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash."

The Chevrolet driver survived the crash with some injuries, The crash was reported at about 1:05 p.m. on March 29, 2026.

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