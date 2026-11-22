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RICHMOND, Va. — The Hair Palace is spreading holiday cheer this Thanksgiving, giving away about 1,000 turkeys to families across the Richmond area as part of the business's ongoing effort to support the community it serves.

The giveaway spans the business's three locations in Petersburg, South Richmond and on Mechanicsville Turnpike, with roughly 500 turkeys set aside for the Mechanicsville location alone.

Altogether, organizers said the effort amounts to about 20,000 pounds of turkey.

Along with the turkey, families receive sides to complete their holiday meal, including string beans, stuffing and corn.

For organizers, the giveaway is about more than food.

"We do all this to give back to the community is in our hearts is in our nature we like giving back and we like helping people and blessing families and stuff because we never know what no one's situation is," Tasha Hamilton said.

Owner Salem Shaibi said the giveaway reflects the business's commitment to the people it serves.

"We sell human hair, we sell synthetic, we sell hair products we sell makeup cosmetics, everything, and we sell extensions, but the most thing that we pride ourselves into is just being an extension of the community," Shaibi said.

For those picking up a meal, the help goes a long way.

"It means a lot, you know, to get have a Thanksgiving dinner," one recipient said.

"You know, I don't have to worry about buying a turkey," another said. "Save money in my pocket."

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. Yeah, it goes a long way yeah," another recipient said. "It might complete someone's home who's not able to do this for the holiday."



The Hair Palace is hosting a giveaway at their Mechanicsville location (3041 Mechanicsville Tunrpike) at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22. Attendees will be given a ticket to redeem a turkey and fixings.

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