RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure will produce a lot of cloud cover today, and will cause scattered showers across the region. Rain chances will be higher west of I-95. The timing for the highest chance of rain will be late afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the 60s.

Some areas of fog are possible tonight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday will be warm with a blend of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A strong cold front will bring cooler weather for Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, with lows Tuesday night in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

We continue to monitor a strong potential for a coastal storm mid-week.

As of now, it looks like rain will spread into the region near or after sunset on Wednesday. Steady and heavy rainfall may occur Wednesday through Thursday morning. Rain could turn much more scattered after midday on Thanksgiving. Initial computer model estimates are showing over an inch of rain will occur, with totals over two inches possible.

The storm system could be quite potent, and may cause strong wind gusts and coastal flooding. We will monitor the evolution of this storm and will have frequent updates over the next few days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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