GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Millions of Americans are hitting the road for Thanksgiving, including more than 2 million Virginians expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

But AAA projects travel across Virginia will be down about 1.5 percent compared to last year, with higher gas prices and economic challenges potentially contributing to the dip.

At the Goochland rest stop along I-64 eastbound Tuesday morning, some travelers were getting an early start to beat the holiday traffic.

Steve Donald and his family were headed to Greenville, North Carolina, to pick up his grandson from East Carolina University before returning home to Lexington.

“I just want to get back and get it behind me. Don’t want to be driving when there’s going to be a lot more traffic tomorrow and the next day,” Donald said.

Bobbie Buxton was also getting ahead of the holiday rush, heading to Wilmington, North Carolina, before a storm moves through the area.

“I’m leaving early and going to my son’s, and my daughter in Connecticut is flying down with her boys,” Buxton said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be among the busiest days for drivers heading to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Dean recommends getting on the road before 1 p.m. Tuesday and 12 p.m. Wednesday, with early afternoons and evenings expected to be more congested.

But if you still need to travel on Thanksgiving Day, Dean said it could be a better time to drive.

“Traveling on Thanksgiving Day itself is a beautiful time to be on the roads. There's not a lot of people,” Dean said. “There's some local traffic in a lot of areas as people are driving across town to get together with family close by. But the interstates are much less crowded on Thursday than they are on the other days.”

AAA estimates about 1.88 million Virginians will travel by car this Thanksgiving. Another 130,000 people are expected to fly, which is down about 2.4 percent from last year.

Dean said the economy may be contributing to the slight decrease in holiday travel.

“I think a lot of it is related to the economic challenges that many people have been through over this past year or so. We've seen high gas prices and had to deal with those day in and day out, really since back in February,” Dean said.

Gas prices have fallen since .51 cents since one month ago. Virginia's average is $3.55 while Richmond's average is $3.53.

Still, for those making the trip, spending time with family remains the priority.

Donald said he's looking forward to spending time with his grandson, while encouraging other drivers to take their time.

“Slow down. Be careful. Self-awareness,” he said.

Buxton had a similar message for travelers: “Don’t rush!”

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.