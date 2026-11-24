HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers recently discovered a double-edged blade concealed inside a permanent marker in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport, according to the agency.

TSA Officer Shelley Dall was operating an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint when she noticed what appeared to be a sharp piece of metal near a marker inside the bag.

“I saw a long piece of metal with a sharp tip,” Dall said. “I recognized a blade on the image.”

TSA Officer Benjamin Lewis searched the bag but initially could not find the object. Lewis and Lead TSA Officer Jennifer Moore then removed items from the bag and screened the bag and its contents again.

During the second screening, Lewis noticed what appeared to be a cap on the object seen in the X-ray.

“The only item with a cap was the Sharpie marker,” Lewis said.

When officers removed the marker’s cap, they found a double-edged blade concealed inside, according to TSA.

TSA

A supervisor was notified, and police were called to the checkpoint.

TSA said the blade was difficult to identify because it had been concealed inside the marker and blended in with the passenger’s other belongings.

The passenger was allowed to continue onto their flight. TSA said the incident remains under review.

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