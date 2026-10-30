Richmond's Texas Inn to reopen with franchise deal after fire marshal closure

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s been a whirlwind week for a Museum District diner. Last week The Texas Inn was visited by the fire marshal and promptly closed after multiple issues were found with its building at 2901 Park Ave.

Owner Dave Saunders, who opened the restaurant in 2024 as a fourth location for The Texas Inn, which was founded in Lynchburg nearly 100 years ago, said the building’s hood, HVAC and ventilation systems needed work. After he was quoted around $20,000 to get the building up to code, Saunders announced that the Richmond Texas Inn would be going out of business.

But over the following days Saunders said he began to hear from contractors, some from the Lynchburg area, offering to work on the building at a discount. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.