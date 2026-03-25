Ukrainian refugee Tetyana Rudenskykh finds stability running art cafe in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Artist and Ukraine native Tetyana Rudenskykh always planned to be a business owner. Last year, she made that dream a reality by opening the Art Corner on Gaskins Road in Henrico.

The space is curated for the community to enjoy espresso while expressing themselves through art. The cafe offers homemade desserts and art classes for adults and children of all ages.

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While sharing her love for art with others is a dream come true, the journey she and her family took to get to Richmond was a nightmare. Four years ago, Rudenskykh and her three boys were living in Ukraine when missiles from Russia were launched.

"I woke up to make milk for my small one, and I stood in front of window and I saw first rocket fall down in front of our building," Rudenskykh said. "It was heavy bombing, heavy attacks and we spent one week underground. It was five kids underground in a small room."

Scared, she fled the country with her children, forced to say goodbye to most of her friends and family.

"So many people, I will never see them anymore," Rudenskykh said.

Tetyana Rudenskykh

Fighting through heartbreak, fear, and uncertainty, Rudenskykh wanted to find stability for her children. She worked in Slovakia and then Germany before eventually landing in Richmond through a refugee program.

"When a train is going speed, you can’t stop it, it’s very hard to stop. So I feel myself like a train, I go and go with my kids, and I don’t know what’s waiting for me," Rudenskykh said.

The opportunity to combine her passions soon opened up.

"I just collect all my experience, what I got from Ukraine, Moscow, Jordan, Germany, Dubai," Rudenskykh said. "We don’t have any business plan, we are not business people, it just came suddenly ... and I think whatever happens, what can happen more badly what already has?"

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The Art Corner was a labor of love and a leap of faith taken by the refugee family. It is now a neighborhood staple and a safe space for anyone in need of a little love.

"Most of my customers, they are not customers, they are my friend," Rudenskykh said.

Rudenskykh says she and her family will be forever grateful for the kind embrace from a community of caring people.

"I’m very happy to be part of the American nation, spend time with you, and share with you my experience," Rudenskykh said. "I want to say thank you for all of the Richmond community, RVA, for your warmth, for your love."

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