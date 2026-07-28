Community rallies for Lake Anna event venue after extensive storm damage

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A brutal storm tore through central Virginia Sunday night, leaving a trail of destruction that included severe damage to a Louisa event venue.

Tavern on the Rail, owned and operated by Melody Bower, suffered significant damage when the storm ripped a sheet of metal off the barn's roof, allowing heavy rain and hail to pour inside. The flooding caused severe damage to the venue's carpets and furniture.

The storm was intense enough that Bower went outside during it to see the destruction for herself.

"The water and the wind was blowing so hard this way, it was coming in over top like a river down in the floor everywhere. So I went upstairs and looked, the roof was gone. Insulation hanging, hail beating down on the floor, table, furniture, everything. It was crazy," Bower said.

Neighboring properties also sustained damage, with massive trees knocked over and power lines downed across the area.

In the wake of the storm, community members have stepped up to help one another with cleanup efforts. Bower said the kindness from those around her has been extensive. One friend even offered her own venue for an event this Saturday if the barn is not ready in time.

Bower has also started an online fundraiser to help cover repair costs. Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.

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