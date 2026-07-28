Teenage boy shot in attempted carjacking near Fairfield Court, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A teenage boy was shot after a delivery driver says the teen tried to steal his car in Richmond's East End near Fairfield Court, according to Crime Insider sources.

Richmond police responded to a shots fired and attempted carjacking call at 10:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue, where they found a car that had been shot. The teenage boy was found near the rental office of an apartment complex on the Henrico side of Fairfield Avenue.

Sources say the delivery driver fired several rounds at the teen during the alleged carjacking attempt. Rounds were recovered near the vehicle and a short distance down the road from where it was loaded onto a flatbed truck.

A neighbor described what she heard and saw from inside her home.

"I was upstairs in my bedroom and I heard a loud boom, boom, boom, boom, boom about six or seven times, and I came downstairs and looked out the window and I saw all these police cars and I saw a guy walking, pacing back up and down the sidewalk," she said.

Crime Insider sources say the man seen pacing on the sidewalk was the driver of the car.

The neighbor, who declined to show her face on camera, said her hesitation speaks volumes about the current environment in her East End neighborhood. Having lived in the area for just under two years, she said she has learned to tell family members to avoid contact and confrontation with anyone who lives in and near her community.

"Just last year, you know, a little baby across the street got killed and it's just been chaotic around here ever since. I mean, it's a nice apartment complex," she said. "Yeah, I'm a mom of three, and I'm ready to move already."

No charges have been placed against the delivery driver. Detectives are asking the public for information. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 804-780-1000 or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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