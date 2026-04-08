Police identify man fatally shot in South Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the man killed during an encounter with Chesterfield Police officers Tuesday as 32-year-old Tamondrick J. Burroughs Jr.

Police received a call from a neighbor in the 4000 block of Frye Terrace, near Lakeview Avenue and Branders Bridge Road, in South Chesterfield around 9:45 a.m.

That neighbor reported that Burroughs was on their property holding a long gun and yelling. They said he approached their front door at one point.

He returned to his own home while police were on the way.

When police arrived, they went to Burroughs' home and searched the area for him. CCPD said officers identified themselves, and then saw Burroughs armed with a rifle in the doorway of his home.

According to the investigation, Burroughs brandished the rifle at the officers and pointed it at them. An officer fired at Burroughs, who then retreated inside his home.

Following the gunfire, the SWAT team arrived and deployed a drone through the front door to clear the house.

They saw Burroughs unresponsive on the floor inside. Officers then entered and determined he was dead.

Police have not clarified whether Burroughs returned fire, or whether the bullet that killed him came from an officer's gun or from his weapon. It also remains unclear if Burroughs made any threats to neighbors, but police confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.

No officers were physically injured during the incident. The officer who fired at the suspect has been placed on administrative leave.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to share any doorbell or home security camera footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-784-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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