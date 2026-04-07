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Suspect dead after barricade situation in South Chesterfield neighborhood, Crime Insider sources say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 7, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A suspect is dead following a barricade situation in a South Chesterfield neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

A Facebook post by the Chesterfield County Police Department says officers are responding to Frye Terrace, which is in a neighborhood not far off of Lakeview Avenue and Branders Bridge Road.

Crime Insider sources say officers were called there for a barricade situation late Tuesday morning and that the suspect is dead. Police are not able to confirm if the suspect was shot by police or if he shot himself.

South Chesterfield residents are being advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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