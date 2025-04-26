Suspect killed in attempted robbery in Henrico, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. —A man died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Henrico County's East End, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Fairfield Avenue.
Those sources told Burkett that detectives believe the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.
The man, identified as a suspect in the robbery, was shot during an exchange of gunfire, according to sources.
He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.
