Suspect killed in attempted robbery in Henrico, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. —A man died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Henrico County's East End, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Fairfield Avenue.

Those sources told Burkett that detectives believe the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.

The man, identified as a suspect in the robbery, was shot during an exchange of gunfire, according to sources.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

