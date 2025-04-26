Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Suspect killed in attempted robbery in Henrico, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Suspect killed in attempted robbery in Henrico, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Fairfield Avenue Shooting Attempted Robbery
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. —A man died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Henrico County's East End, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Fairfield Avenue.

Those sources told Burkett that detectives believe the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.

The man, identified as a suspect in the robbery, was shot during an exchange of gunfire, according to sources.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

How PurpleStride walk is helping fight 'one of the top deadly diseases' An evening shower or storm possible, breezy & cooler Sunday Police: Man critically injured after Henrico neighborhood shootout State finds Henrico NICU 'failed to protect patients from abuse' Win a luxury playhouse for $10 while supporting child abuse prevention

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone