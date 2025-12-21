'No ongoing threat' after man shot at Midlothian Turnpike motel, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police say there is no ongoing threat after a shooting left a man injured at a Super 8 motel in Chesterfield County on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the motel in the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 5:35 p.m., according to officials with Chesterfield Police.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting and discovered a man at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Officers are looking for known suspects who fled the scene," police said. "The suspects and victim are known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.