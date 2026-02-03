New watchdog report cites concerns over medical care, staff behavior at Bon Air youth prison

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6 has obtained another investigation report from the state's watchdog office regarding complaints about Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, which essentially serves as Virginia's only youth prison and houses close to 200 teens and young adults convicted of serious crimes.

The three newly substantiated allegations come on the heels of a comprehensive audit by the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) that already revealed lacking evidence that residents at Bon Air were receiving adequate care.

The report, dated January 16, shows the state's fraud, waste, and abuse hotline received anonymous tips pertaining to incidents that occurred between September 2024 and January 2026. However, specific dates of each incident were redacted in the records provided to CBS 6 through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Here's what investigators uncovered:

First, the report stated one resident became unresponsive and was administered Narcan, a treatment used to reverse opioid overdoses, sometime in the fall of 2024, according to the complaint. However, after the resident regained consciousness, the facility did not immediately transport them to an emergency room, despite medical staff receiving an order to do so. The report stated the resident refused treatment, but department policy states residents who refuse care can still be sent to an emergency room if they are in medical distress.

The complaint alleged “emergency services were not called, as there had been recent negative press and they did not want attention drawn to the” incident.

It wasn't until "several days later" that Bon Air eventually transferred the resident to a hospital when their "physical and mental issues continued." The resident was "complaining of chest pain and appearing to pass out," according to the report. Once the resident was eventually taken to a hospital, they tested positive for THC and amphetamines.

Further, investigators said incident documentation made no mention of the resident's suspected overdose and no mention of the required notifications up the chain of command. The lack of documentation was inconsistent with other incident reports for the same resident, which were "detailed in nature," according to the report.

Inspectors said they also attempted to review the logbook for this resident's unit, but pages were torn out of the logbook.

Advocate Valerie Slater with RISE for Youth, which has been pushing for reform at Bon Air in recent years, said she was troubled by the findings.

“It's frustrating to know that [the Department of Juvenile Justice] has failed to provide adequate, appropriate, immediate medical care," Slater said. "A part of that investigation also showed that there were pages ripped out of logbooks. What else do we not know?"

OSIG substantiated a second allegation revealing a correctional officer permitted two residents to share a cell together oversight, despite one of the residents being prohibited from sharing a room due to mental health concerns.

The report said that resident had filed a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) complaint against that officer due to feeling uncomfortable around them. The day after the two residents shared a room, the resident in question experienced a mental health episode that required transfer to a hospital. Investigators found the same officer under PREA investigation was allowed to transport that resident.

According to the report, Bon Air did not have a comprehensive list of staff under PREA investigation that are not allowed to have contact with certain residents.

The third substantiated claim stated a staff member went into a storage room, with no cameras, and watched a rated 'R' movie with two residents. Investigators said footage captured one of the residents zipping up their pants after coming out of the room with the staff member.

The staff member said during an interview as part of an administrative investigation that they "touch a lot of residents" but did not believe they had inappropriate boundaries, according to the report. The complaint alleged that this employee was later terminated due to a separate contraband investigation but that PREA violations should have been addressed before that.

“What we know is that this is an agency that has continued to say, 'There's nothing going on here. All is well,'" Slater said. "This is proof that’s not true.”

OSIG made multiple recommendations to DJJ surrounding staff training, accounting for required documentation, and strengthening PREA protocols.

While these incidents occurred under the previous administration, the new DJJ director Bob Birmingham told CBS 6 in a statement that much of his focus in this role will be on Bon Air.

"The department continues to focus on the safety and well-being of residents and staff at Bon Air. I am aware of the most recent OSIG report, and the recommendations contained within the report. The operational challenges at the facility are concerning. The department is committed to ongoing review and improvement to support a safe and effective treatment-oriented environment," Birmingham said when asked for a response to the OSIG report. "Like correctional facilities nationwide, Bon Air faces significant challenges in recruiting and retaining adequate staff, which directly impacts providing effective and consistent programming for residents. In response to current and past reports, investigations, and recommendations the department is actively prioritizing and implementing recommended improvements. Maintaining a secure, safe, and treatment-oriented facility remains a top priority."

Slater said she's hopeful the new administration will make changes at Bon Air to ensure residents are safe, healthy, and able to achieve rehabilitation outcomes.

“We have heard all of the stories. We've attempted to raise the alarm. Now listen to all of these voices and allow them to be a part of drafting and coming up with a plan to move forward in a positive way," Slater said. "These are the Commonwealth's children and young adults, and they are coming home. If they are in the Department of Juvenile Justice, they will eventually come home. In what state will they be when they come home?"

