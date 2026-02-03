'Aloka the Peace Dog' honored in Central Virginia as he joins monks on Walk for Peace

RICHMOND, Va. — Aloka the Peace Dog, who is joining the group of Buddhist monks on their 2,300-mile Walk for Peace, has been honored across Central Virginia as the monks make their way through the region on their way to Washington, D.C.

Aloka's point of view of the Walk for Peace is being shared on his own social media page. He's traveled alongside the monks since the walk began in Fort Worth, Texas, in an RV that leads the way.

Dinwiddie County Animal Control gave Aloka a special pin as the monks passed through over the weekend.

"It was a very sweet moment for our Aloka. He sat so quietly and seemed to feel very proud wearing his new pin as he stayed close to the venerable monks," a social media post says.

Aloka stayed with the monks at Virginia State University on Saturday night, where he was treated to a massage.

"Just what he needed after a long day of guarding the venerable monks through the snow. He was so happy to meet with many students and community members who stopped by to say hello. It was heart-filling to see him receive so much love and gentle care from everyone," Aloka's social media page reads.

Tuesday in Henrico County, Aloka was honored with a Henrico County Police pin and a badge from Henrico County Animal Protection.

"It is such a polite and heartwarming gesture from the local community to recognize his gentle presence on this journey. We are so grateful for the friendship and support of the Henrico County officers on our Walk for Peace."

The Walk for Peace also made donations to the Brunswick County Animal Shelter after crossing the Virginia line over the weekend.

"It felt wonderful to visit the shelter and give back to the community that has been so welcoming to the venerable monks and our Aloka," a social media post says.

