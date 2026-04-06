Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Hanover County, sheriff's office says

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Hanover over the weekend, according to a news release from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Studley Road just after midnight Sunday.

The initial investigation indicates a 2026 Aprilia motorcycle was heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Due to the severity of their injuries, the motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. If you have information that could help, call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6110.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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