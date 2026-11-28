VARINA, Va. — A powerful Thanksgiving Day storm sent water from the James River surging into The Lilly Pad in eastern Henrico County, leaving about a foot of water inside the waterfront restaurant and forcing it to delay its planned weekend reopening.

“It’s the highest I’ve ever seen in the 15 years that I’ve been in the marina business here,” owner Max Walraven said.

The storm brought widespread impacts across the region Thursday, including power outages, heavy rain, strong wind gusts and significant coastal flooding.

Rainfall totals reached 2 to more than 4 inches across large parts of the region, including roughly 2 to 3 inches in the Richmond area, according to the CBS 6 weather team.

Although the heaviest rain and strongest winds diminished Thursday afternoon, coastal flooding remained an ongoing concern across eastern Virginia into Friday.

Water levels of 2 to 4 feet above average ground level were forecast, particularly around high tidal cycles, with adjoining inland river channels also affected.

At Kingsland Marina in Varina, Walraven saw those impacts firsthand.

“The storm surge pushed the river water up really high,” he said.

Walraven estimated the water rose about 4 feet above the docks at the marina. As the water climbed, crews had to closely monitor the boats and adjust their lines.

“All these boats have to be maintained, lines let out, make sure they’re not sinking,” he said.

The rising water also made its way inside The Lilly Pad, the waterfront restaurant at Kingsland Marina.

“The restaurant had about a foot of water inside,” Walraven said. “All the equipment got wet, so right now we’re drying everything out, cleaning and sanitizing everything.”

The water also moved furniture and other items around the property. Tables floated around the patio, Walraven said, while debris was left behind for his team to clean up.

The restaurant had planned to reopen Saturday and Sunday following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Walraven said the flooding will likely keep The Lilly Pad closed through the weekend, with plans now to return to its regular Tuesday opening.

The restaurant is normally closed Mondays.

The additional time will allow his team to dry out equipment, clean and sanitize the restaurant, remove debris and return furniture and other items to their proper places.

Walraven said dealing with high water is not an unfamiliar part of operating businesses along the river.

“I’ve done it several times before. It is stressful, but it’s kind of the name of the game when you’re on the river,” he said. “Everything’s great in the summer when the sun’s shining, but this is one of the other sides of that coin where, we get flooding, we get ice on the river, and we just have to kind of deal with it."

Walraven credited his employees and the people working at his marinas with helping keep an eye on the businesses and boats during events like Thursday’s storm.

“I have a really good team here,” he said. “I have a lot of really good employees that help out and a lot of great people at both marinas that keep an eye on stuff and watch out.”

That support extended beyond his employees.

As word of the flooding spread, Walraven said hundreds of people reached out with offers to help with the recovery.

“A big thank you to the community,” Walraven said. “We received hundreds of messages, calls, emails today offering help. Thank you all for the support.”