RICHMOND, Va. — One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting on Columbia Street in Richmond on Friday.
According to the Richmond Police Department, at 4:13 p.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of Columbia Street for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found three adult men with apparent gunshot wound. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second has injuries considered life-threatening.
A third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
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