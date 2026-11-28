RICHMOND, Va. — One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting on Columbia Street in Richmond on Friday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at 4:13 p.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of Columbia Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three adult men with apparent gunshot wound. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second has injuries considered life-threatening.

A third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.



This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.