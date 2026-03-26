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This Corvette disappeared overnight. It reappeared doing donuts in online video.

Henrico Police are searching for suspects after a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Corvette was seen doing donuts and crashing in an online video.
Stolen Corvette Appears in Online Video
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico police are searching for the people who stole a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette that was later seen doing donuts and crashing into other cars in an online video.

On March 23, 2026, detectives said they obtained a video posted online showing the stolen Corvette.

In the video, the car is seen doing donuts in a parking lot with other vehicles and crashing into another car.

Detectives confirmed it is the same vehicle stolen during an October 2025 incident.

The video shows a person hanging out of the passenger window holding a sign that reads "SHOTBYFRENCHIE."

The word "Soggy" is also written on the side of the vehicle in spray paint.

Investigators believe the video was filmed in Richmond’s Southside during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

Henrico police originally responded to the 4000 block of Gaelic Lane on Oct. 19, 2025, for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The owner told officers the Corvette was stolen sometime overnight.

Later that day, Richmond Police located the vandalized vehicle along the 3100 block of W. Marshall Street, and it was towed for processing.

Anyone with information that may help identify the individuals involved could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 through the Virginia State Police HEAT program. More information is available at heatreward.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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