Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

'Catastrophic explosion' at Virginia home reminds firefighter of Henrico blast: 'Everything was gone'

Reynolds: 'I told them to check with the airport to see if they had a plane that exploded, at that point you just didn’t know what it could’ve been'
A "catastrophic explosion" at a Virginia home that killed one firefighter and injured about a dozen people over the weekend may have been caused by a gas leak. That kind of damage reminds Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds of something he saw about 13 years ago.
Varina House Explosion
Posted at 5:13 PM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 17:18:44-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A "catastrophic explosion" at a Virginia home that killed one firefighter and injured about a dozen people over the weekend may have been caused by a gas leak.

Though the official cause of the explosion is still under investigation, Loudon County fire officials say they responded to a smell of gas around a home in Sterling around 7:30 Friday night.

They later found a 500-pound propane tank underneath the home at the epicenter of the explosion leaking gas.

That kind of damage reminds Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds of something he saw about 13 years ago.

Questions remain 1 year after Henrico home explosion

News

Questions remain 1 year after Henrico home explosion

Shelby Brown
6:39 PM, May 18, 2012

"We had a house that exploded down in Varina, and I mean, when I tell you it exploded, everything was gone. I mean, you couldn’t even find two boards that were still nailed together," Reynolds said.

A gas leak back in 2011 at a home of Yahley Mill Road to blow up, leaving bits of debris that could be found miles away.

Yahley Mill Road home explosion
Yahley Mill Road home explosion

No one was injured, a rarity for an explosion so large.

“I was riding on the battalion car that day. I told them to check with the airport to see if they had a plane that exploded, at that point you just didn’t know what it could’ve been. When we arrived on scene, that house was gone," Reynolds recounted.

Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds
Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds

Reynolds is now reminding everyone to be aware of how they may use gas in their home and to stop everything if you smell this particular smell.

“It could be a large number of things, it could be your stove, your gas water heater. If you’ve got gas logs in your fireplace, anywhere from pilot lights going out, older lines that have deteriorated over the years," Reynolds said. "If you smell that rotten egg smell, that’s the key to you that there’s a problem inside of your house and it’s time to get out. Make that phone call and let us come by, or city gas come by and check your house."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Virginia firefighter killed

Local News

Firefighter killed after 'catastrophic explosion' at Virginia home identified

CNN Wire
1:44 PM, Feb 17, 2024

Chief: Leaking underground propane tank found at Virginia home before deadly house explosion
📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

More cool, dry weather to begin the week Students deliver Valentine's cards to assisted living residents The seasonably cool weekend continues Why she says funding for clinics is 'critical to maintaining a healthy Virginia' This 89-year-old new bride has advice for single women Bob Marley tribute concert celebrates icon’s ‘huge' influence 'beyond music’ A quick shot of rain and snow overnight These Va. counties are taking action amid spike in people being hit by drivers Virginia lawmakers push for more sickle cell testing, treatment locations Lawsuits ask courts to overturn Virginia's treatment of transgender students

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone