Watch Virginia State Trooper rescue driver from burning truck

EMPORIA, Va. — A Virginia State Trooper rescued a man from his burning truck, and the rescue was captured on the trooper's dash camera.

Trooper Baker responded to a call of a disabled vehicle on Low Ground Road in Emporia at about 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

When he arrived, he found the pickup truck stuck in a ditch, the engine still running, and the driver still inside, police said.

"As Trooper Baker checked the vehicle and began speaking with the driver, the grass underneath the pickup caught fire. The fire then spread to the pickup itself," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Baker removed the man physically from the pickup as the flames were starting to spread from underneath. [He] then moved the man away from the vehicle as the flames began to engulf the pickup," the spokesperson said.

Firefighters arrived to help Baker put out the fire. The driver was checked out and later taken back home.

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