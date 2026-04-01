Hoodship Unity Basketball Game held in an effort to help stop gun violence

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RICHMOND, Va. — The first annual Hoodship Unity Basketball Game was held Tuesday night in an effort to help stop gun violence.

The event was held at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike and featured basketball, food and a DJ.

Attorney General Jay Jones was in attendance at the event.

"It's community oriented, it's getting into the places and connecting with our citizens on the front end," Jones said. "For far too long, we've focused on back end solutions and back end activity, but if we can get to folks when they're young, get to folks where they are, I think that will really have a meaningful impact on the outcomes that we have, getting them away from picking up guns as opposed to resorting to conversation or other forms of deescalation."

Richmond's Youth Spring Break Initiative teamed up with The Rock Project and the RVA League for Safer Streets to make the event a reality.

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