Spring Break Travel Check: Rising gas prices and airport security lines

RICHMOND, Va. — Spring break travelers are facing long lines at the airport and high prices at the pump.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Richmond International Airport and across the country are about to miss their third paycheck Friday due to the partial government shutdown, even as a potential deal awaits approval in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Many checkpoint agents are calling out of work, resulting in long security lines at airports.

"I think it's really awful and unfair, and I hope that people can get what they need," one traveler flying out of Richmond said.

Richmond airport officials encouraged travelers on Facebook to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure.

While TSA workers cannot accept cash or checks, they can accept gift cards.

Those wishing to donate can deliver gift cards to the manager on duty at the security checkpoint.

Ironclad Coffee, which has an airport outpost, is providing TSA agents with free drinks and food during the shutdown. Agents were seen coordinating their breaks to grab breakfast.

"I hope you get your paycheck. I feel bad for them. I know it's a bad situation. Hopefully it will get better in a short time," another passenger said.

Travelers hitting the road this weekend will also face higher costs.

The national average for gas is $3.98 a gallon.

In Virginia, the average is $3.88 per gallon. However, several spots across Central Virginia have prices starting over $4.

At the same time last year, drivers were paying 88 cents less. Demand and crude oil are two major drivers of the price increases.

Drivers heading south may want to wait to fill up their tanks in states where prices are lower, like North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced an emergency waiver allowing for the continued sale of higher ethanol fuel blends through the summer.

This could save drivers up to 10 cents per gallon compared to typical price hikes.

Morgan Dean, with AAA Mid-Atlantic, said the switch from winter blend to summer blend gasoline happens every year in March and April.

"Summer blend gasoline is a little more expensive to produce, but it is better in the higher heat with evaporation and other things as we start to get into these really, really high temperatures, especially in some of the southern states where it's so very hot," Dean said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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