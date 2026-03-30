Memorial grows where three high school seniors were killed in Virginia crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Three Spotsylvania High School seniors died late Friday night after their car veered off the road and slammed into a tree.

The crash happened just before midnight along the 5300 block of Lewiston Road in Spotsylvania County. The sheriff's office is investigating the crash, but officials said speed may have been a factor. All three students died at the scene.

A memorial now marks the spot where the crash happened, just months before the students were set to graduate.

A cross bears the names of the deceased — Kyle, Dylan, and Antonio.

The memorial is growing under the tree, filled with flowers, photos, and baseballs representing the friendships the three seniors shared.

Their initials are also carved into the bark of the tree.

WTVR

Classmate Sara Edenton stopped by the memorial Monday. She said news like this touches everyone in the community.

"It’s a very close community in Spotsy. I feel like everyone knows everyone no matter whether you knew them personally or not. Everyone at least knows their names and so it’s very hard for everyone," Edenton said.

Edenton knew one of the victims.

"I went to elementary school with Kyle and I just felt like I should at least come out here and pay my respects because they are in my graduating class and they were very well-known. He was very sweet and very kind," Edenton said.

Spotsylvania County Schools are on spring break this week. Principal Robert Marchetti urged the community to look after each other.

"Over the break, we encourage you to check-in with your child regarding the deaths of their peers," he wrote in a letter to the school community. "Children respond to death differently and their reaction will depend on the relationship that they had with the person who died, their age, and prior experiences with loss."

The school system said it will have counselors on campus Monday when students return.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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