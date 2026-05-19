Just Say No: Governor Spanberger vetoes legalized marijuana in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has vetoed a bill that would have made the sale of recreational marijuana legal in Virginia next year.

Spanberger's veto came after state lawmakers rejected the changes she made to the bill they passed during the 2026 General Assembly session.

"I support the intent of many of the bills I am vetoing, however, it is my responsibility as Governor to make sure all new laws can be successfully implemented and protect against unintended consequences that harm Virginians," Governor Spanberger said in a statement about her vetoes. "I look forward to continuing to work with bill patrons, state and local leaders, and advocates on legislation addressing these issues in the future."

The official veto did not surprise bill patron Sen. Lashrecse Aird.

"The substitute bill [she] presented to the General Assembly was in fact a de facto veto, because it was such a far departure," Aird (D-Henrico County) said.

She called the veto "deeply disappointing."

"Not for me as the patron of the bill," she said, "but for my community, for small business owners, and particularly for those individuals who thought that under a Democratic governor, the question of cannabis would not be a matter of if, but instead a matter of when, and I believe now we're left in a position of uncertainty and with many questions, more than answers."

The legalization bill, as initially passed, would have allowed the retail sale of marijuana starting January 1, 2027.

Under that framework, Virginians 21 years old and older could purchase up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana at a time.

Marijuana sales would have been taxed at 6% at the state level, and localities could have set a local tax rate between 1% and 3.5%. Those taxes would have been in addition to Virginia's standard sales tax, which can range from 5.3% to 7% depending on where you are. All combined, the total taxes on a purchase could have been between 12.3% to 16.5%.

Also, the bill stated retail marijuana stores would not be allowed to be built within 1,000 feet of hospitals, schools, or daycare centers.

In April, Spanberger proposed sweeping changes to legislation.

Among the changes, she proposed moving the start date for recreational cannabis sales in Virginia from January 2027 to July 2027 to allow for extra time to get the implementation right, including clearer enforcement, stronger regulations and more time to build out oversight.

She also moved to reduce the number of retail stores at the start from 350 to 200, increase penalties for consuming marijuana in public, and make it a Class 2 felony, punishable by life in prison, for anyone convicted of transporting 50 pounds or more of marijuana into Virginia with the intent to sell or distribute.

When lawmakers rejected those changes, the veto seemed inevitable.

"Let me just be very clear in stating that any attempted version of this legislation that requires cannabis to be treated criminally with the same consequences as almost first degree murder, that is always going to be a nonstarter," Aird said. "The General Assembly is never going to commit to taking us backwards."

Aird said lawmakers will work with the governor's office to figure out how to once again try to legalize retail marijuana during the next General Assembly session.

"We made a policy decision in 2021 not to criminalize our youth, not to criminalize adult users, and with the recommendations that appeared in that substitute, especially as it pertains to penalties, that is never going to be a starter here in Virginia," Aird said. "I can't tell you that I know what 2027 looks like, but I'm looking forward to talking about."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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