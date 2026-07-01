Gov. Spanberger shares message ahead of historic Virginia heat wave; find cooling centers near you

RICHMOND, Va. — Historic heat is expected across Virginia this week, with record temperatures forecast for Friday and Saturday and heat index values in the 106 to 110 degree range.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger urged Virginians to take precautions ahead of the heat wave.

"The safety of all our neighbors is my highest priority," Spanberger said. "I am asking Virginians to do all you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and check on your neighbors."

You can find a cooling center nearby using the Virginia Department of Health's online search tool.

The Virginia Department of Health offered the following advice for staying safe in the heat:

Drink water: Stay hydrated by drinking water and avoiding alcohol and drinks that contain caffeine or large amounts of sugar, which dehydrate the body.

Dress for the heat: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and always apply sunscreen to exposed skin.

Limit physical activity: Avoid excessive physical exertion, especially in the middle of the day.

Do not leave children or pets in cars: Temperatures inside a car can reach more than 150 degrees quickly, resulting in heat stroke and death.

Check on neighbors: Although anyone can suffer heat-related illness, people aged 65 or older are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses and complications that can result during periods of high temperatures and humidity.



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