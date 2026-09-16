Gov. Spanberger declares State of Emergency amid ongoing drought issues

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger declared a State of Emergency Wednesday in an effort to support Virginia farmers and producers amid ongoing drought conditions.

The order will allow for an increase in hay deliveries, as the drought has caused a statewide shortage. The governor's office said the Commonwealth is short 500,000 tons, or 1 billion pounds, of hay.

The order grants over-width exemption waivers to carriers transporting hay in any part of Virginia. It also provides access to emergency funding, activates price gouging protections and authorizes additional measures.

“The drought has placed real pressure on livestock producers across Virginia,” Gov. Spanberger said. “Today, I am declaring a State of Emergency to make sure we can address the significant hay shortage facing the Commonwealth and keep farmers on solid footing heading into the winter. This waiver will help us move critical hay resources more quickly so farms can prepare for the months ahead, feed livestock, and sustain their operations.”



Though drought conditions have improved in some areas, the dry periods have caused a 35 percent loss in hay yields statewide, in some cases reaching 70 percent, the governor's office said, citing Virginia Cooperative Extension.

The governor's office said from the start of the grazing season through June, Farmers had to prematurely feed hay for at least 30 of those 90 days due to poor pasture conditions.

In April, some farmers who spoke with CBS 6 called the drought Virginia's worst in decades.

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"Supplemental deliveries of hay must be moved into affected areas in preparation for the winter feeding season to prevent further losses," the news release says. "While this temporary emergency allowance will allow for over-width loads, gross and axle weight limits remain strictly in effect."

State officials are continuing to monitor conditions and coordinate with affected localities and stakeholders.

"My Administration will continue working with farmers, agricultural partners, and local communities to make sure they have the resources they need to weather these conditions and protect our agricultural economy," Spanberger said.

The Executive Order will remain in force for 45 days unless amended or rescinded. The over-width waiver goes into effect on Oct. 1 and will stay in force for 30 days. The 15-day period between the two gives farmers time to source hay and transportation to "maximize their use" of the state-issued emergency waiver, limited to 30 days by federal regulations.

Drought conditions can be monitored by clicking here.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.