Richmond expands red light camera program in the city

RICHMOND, Va. — The red light cameras at Richmond's 10th intersection in the city's pilot program — Mechaincsville Turnpike and Fairfield Way — will become operational very soon, according to the city.

The activation is the latest expansion of a program that began when some of the city's first red light cameras went online near Virginia Commonwealth University last September.

The program is part of Richmond's Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.

The 10 camera locations — five north of the river and five south of the river — account for 60% of the city's deadly or serious crashes.

Richmond activates first 4 red light cameras, 30-day grace period starts Friday

The 30-day warning period at Midlothian Turnpike and German School Road began Aug. 17.

During that period, drivers who ran the red light received a warning notice rather than a $50 citation. That warning period is ending this week.

The city is also sharing the following tips for drivers:

Slow down as traffic signals turn yellow

Stop fully at red lights

Stay alert and avoid distractions

Plan ahead so you are not rushing

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