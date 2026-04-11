Shots fired call led to barricade situation in Ettrick neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A call about shots fired early Saturday morning led to a barricade situation in an Ettrick neighborhood, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 20500 block of Southlawn Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to online emergency communications logs.

While there was still a scene at around 9:45 a.m., Crime Insider sources told Burkett that the situation had been resolved and that no injuries were reported.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the incident were available at last check.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

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