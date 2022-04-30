People picking up track find skeletal remains in woods near Atlee High School

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- People collecting trash near Atlee High School made a disturbing discovery Friday evening.

Deputies received a call at 5:10 p.m. that possible human skeletal remains had been spotted in a wooded area near the intersection of Atlee Station Road and Staple Lane, Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

"With the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the remains were confirmed to be human," Cooper said. "Investigators have been able to make a probable identification."

However, Cooper said that additional laboratory analysis will be needed to confirm the person's identity.

Officials said the case has been classified as a death investigation as there were no signs or evidence of foul play.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett about the discovery Friday and he reported a heavy police presence in the area for several hours.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

