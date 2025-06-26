These 5 new Virginia ABC laws go into effect on July 1

RICHMOND, Va. — A handful of new alcohol-related laws will go into effect on July 1 in Virginia. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) provided the following list of new laws and a brief description of their impact:

Cocktails-To-Go Made Permanent: HB 2058 and SB 811 removed the pending sunset for the delivery of wine, beer and cocktails-to-go by licensed third-party delivery providers. These bills, in conjunction with prior legislation, continue the same public safety protections, including those related to packaging and labeling, that have been in place.



HB 2058 and SB 811 removed the pending sunset for the delivery of wine, beer and cocktails-to-go by licensed third-party delivery providers. These bills, in conjunction with prior legislation, continue the same public safety protections, including those related to packaging and labeling, that have been in place. Serving Canned Cocktails: SB 868 will allow mixed beverage licensees to serve the entire contents of a canned cocktail to a single patron if the container is 16 ounces or less and the cocktail’s alcohol by volume content is no greater than 15 percent.



SB 868 will allow mixed beverage licensees to serve the entire contents of a canned cocktail to a single patron if the container is 16 ounces or less and the cocktail’s alcohol by volume content is no greater than 15 percent. Human Trafficking Training: HB 2033 requires Virginia ABC to include a human trafficking training module, created by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, in the Authority’s Responsible Sellers & Servers: Virginia’s Program (RSVP) training program. [virginia.us10.list-manage.com]



HB 2033 requires Virginia ABC to include a human trafficking training module, created by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, in the Authority’s Responsible Sellers & Servers: Virginia’s Program (RSVP) training program. [virginia.us10.list-manage.com] Underage Tobacco and Hemp Sales: HB 1946 and SB 1060 created a working group to address enforcement of underage sales of tobacco, liquid nicotine and hemp products. Virginia ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement, which conducts an underage buyer program [virginia.us10.list-manage.com] focused on alcohol and tobacco retailers, will contribute to this working group.



HB 1946 and SB 1060 created a working group to address enforcement of underage sales of tobacco, liquid nicotine and hemp products. Virginia ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement, which conducts an underage buyer program [virginia.us10.list-manage.com] focused on alcohol and tobacco retailers, will contribute to this working group. Tied House Exceptions: HB 1703 and SB 834 clarified the existing statutory exception to allow a manufacturer, bottler or wholesaler to obtain a retail license if the manufacturer, bottler or wholesaler does not sell or otherwise furnish, directly or indirectly, alcoholic beverages or other merchandise to the retail licensee.

