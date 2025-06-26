These 5 new Virginia ABC laws go into effect on July 1

RICHMOND, Va. — A handful of new alcohol-related laws will go into effect on July 1 in Virginia. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) provided the following list of new laws and a brief description of their impact:
- Cocktails-To-Go Made Permanent: HB 2058 and SB 811 removed the pending sunset for the delivery of wine, beer and cocktails-to-go by licensed third-party delivery providers. These bills, in conjunction with prior legislation, continue the same public safety protections, including those related to packaging and labeling, that have been in place.
- Serving Canned Cocktails: SB 868 will allow mixed beverage licensees to serve the entire contents of a canned cocktail to a single patron if the container is 16 ounces or less and the cocktail’s alcohol by volume content is no greater than 15 percent.
- Human Trafficking Training: HB 2033 requires Virginia ABC to include a human trafficking training module, created by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, in the Authority’s Responsible Sellers & Servers: Virginia’s Program (RSVP) training program. [virginia.us10.list-manage.com]
- Underage Tobacco and Hemp Sales: HB 1946 and SB 1060 created a working group to address enforcement of underage sales of tobacco, liquid nicotine and hemp products. Virginia ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement, which conducts an underage buyer program [virginia.us10.list-manage.com] focused on alcohol and tobacco retailers, will contribute to this working group.
- Tied House Exceptions: HB 1703 and SB 834 clarified the existing statutory exception to allow a manufacturer, bottler or wholesaler to obtain a retail license if the manufacturer, bottler or wholesaler does not sell or otherwise furnish, directly or indirectly, alcoholic beverages or other merchandise to the retail licensee.
