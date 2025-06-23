Drink enough water so you're using the bathroom every hour, heat experts advise

RICHMOND, Va. — First responders in Richmond are gearing up for an expected surge in heat-related emergency calls as Central Virginia faces an excessive heat warning over the next several days.

Lieutenant Brittany Buckler-Hoffmaster of the Richmond Ambulance Authority showed CBS 6 the equipment her crews will likely be using frequently during the heat wave.

"Biggest things that we use are going to be some ice packs," Buckler-Hoffmaster said. "We're going to be busy. We're definitely going to be busy."

Buckler-Hoffmaster emphasized that staying indoors is the best protection against extreme heat. For those who must venture outside, she recommends:



limiting activities to mornings or evenings

wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

staying properly hydrated

"A really good way that I encourage folks to hydrate is how often you're going to the bathroom to pee. I tell everybody about once an hour is what you're shooting for," Buckler-Hoffmaster said.

She warned that the multi-day nature of this heat event creates compounding dangers.

"You don't drink quite as much water the first day, so you go into it a little dehydrated on your second day. And it can just lead up, lead up, lead up," Buckler-Hoffmaster said.

Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director for the Red Cross of Virginia, highlighted their free first aid app that includes vital information about heat-related illnesses.

"This is part of our strategy to make sure we're putting critically important safety information in the palms of people's hands," McNamara said. "This type of information, it can be the difference between staying safe and finding yourself in a situation where you need to call somebody like the Richmond Ambulance Authority."

The app details the progression of heat-related illnesses, starting with heat cramps, characterized by heavy sweating and muscle pains, which serve as an early warning sign.

Heat exhaustion represents the next stage and may include symptoms like nausea or dizziness.

In both cases, experts recommend moving affected individuals out of the sun and providing water, though not in excessive amounts.

The most severe condition is heat stroke, where symptoms can include cessation of sweating, elevated body temperature, or unconsciousness. This requires immediate medical attention by calling 911, which can be done directly through the Red Cross app.

As Richmond enters its first heat wave of the year, Buckler-Hoffmaster emphasized the importance of community vigilance, making sure to check in with loved ones, friends, and neighbors to make sure they're doing OK and taking breaks.



