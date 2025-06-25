Shot fired during Mechanicsville fight, investigators have the video

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigators have identified a 17-year old as the person who discharged a gun during an altercation in Old Mechanicsville Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to a parking lot along the 7500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on June 24, 2025, at approximately 8:23 p.m. following reports of an altercation involving a firearm.

When they arrived, everyone involved had already fled.

According to witness statements and video footage, four males between 16 and 20 years old were fighting when one struck another in the head with a firearm, causing the gun to discharge.

"We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information—such as pictures, videos, screenshots, or audio recordings—to come forward," the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators noted that even content that doesn't directly show the altercation might help the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office is actively working to identify the other three individuals involved in the incident. As of now, no one has come forward indicating they were injured.

The 17-year old's name was not released due to his age.

HAnyone with information can call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

