Sister of Walmart shooting victim said he had just clocked in for work

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The sister of one of the victims shot at a Walmart in Chesapeake Tuesday night said he had just clocked in for work when he was suddenly shot.

"He went in at 10 p.m. tonight and we received a phone call, well his wife received a phone call, at about 10:18 saying he had been shot. At the time that's all that we knew, we didn't know how or why, you know. What was really strange to us is that he clocks in at 10, so he hadn't even been there 10 minutes," said the sister, whose name was not immediately shared.

Chesapeake Police said seven people are dead after the shooting erupted at the store on Sam's Circle — including the suspected shooter. They have not given any details about how many people were injured.

"Nothing like this happens in Chesapeake," she added.

She said the latest information they received about her brother from the hospital he was taken to is he was shot in his side, but is responsive.

Their family celebrates Thanksgiving a day early because her brother works at Walmart and has to prepare for Black Friday on Thanksgiving day, so they were up preparing their meal when they got the call that her brother had been shot.

