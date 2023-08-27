Man shot ran into Richmond restaurant for help, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. – A man ran into a Richmond restaurant Saturday evening and shouted for someone to call the police, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

It happened while patrons were inside the Jamaica Taste in the 2900 block of Nine Mile Road in the East End just after 5:05 p.m.

When the man ran into the restaurant, which is not far from the Creighton Court neighborhood, he shouted that he had been shot and asked for someone to call the police, sources said.

The shooting happened outside the restaurant, according to Burkett.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound police described as serious but not life-threatening.

"Major Crimes detectives are on scene as well as RPD patrol officers," Burkett said in a live report on his Facebook page Saturday.

Police have not released a suspect description nor information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.