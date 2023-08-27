Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man shot ran into Richmond restaurant for help, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Man shot ran into Richmond restaurant for help, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Posted at 1:12 PM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 13:23:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. – A man ran into a Richmond restaurant Saturday evening and shouted for someone to call the police, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

It happened while patrons were inside the Jamaica Taste in the 2900 block of Nine Mile Road in the East End just after 5:05 p.m.

When the man ran into the restaurant, which is not far from the Creighton Court neighborhood, he shouted that he had been shot and asked for someone to call the police, sources said.

The shooting happened outside the restaurant, according to Burkett.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound police described as serious but not life-threatening.

"Major Crimes detectives are on scene as well as RPD patrol officers," Burkett said in a live report on his Facebook page Saturday.

Police have not released a suspect description nor information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Man killed in Richmond shooting found in street, police say Muggy with scattered storms Drivers 'excited' over $2.99 gas deal -- but there's a catch Rain chances increase for Sunday Men injured in Richmond double shooting; police still searching for suspects The return of Crabs, Beer, and Spirits by the James Pregnant mother says Richmond apartment is infested and has no AC Teen finds help surviving in his Richmond neighborhood The many ways he says thank you to the strangers who saved his life Virginia lawmakers reach deal on 'major components' of budget

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone