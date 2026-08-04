Man, 65, drowns near Sharks Tooth Island, Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office says

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — A 65-year-old man drowned at Sharks Tooth Island in Colonial Beach on Monday, according to the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews responded to the area at 2:08 p.m., after a 911 caller reported a man went under water and hadn't been seen in five minutes.

The sheriff's office said rescue boats from Westmoreland County, King George County, DWR, VMRC, St. Mary's County, Maryland, Charles County and the United States Coast Guard (USCG), as well as helicopters from Maryland State Police Aviation Command and the USCG, assisted with the search.



Rescue crews found the man and recovered him from the water after an extensive search. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity is being withheld so that family can be notified.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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