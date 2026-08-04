Chesterfield County Public Schools accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Public Schools is now accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame.

The honor highlights outstanding former employees and community volunteers.

You can nominate a teacher who had an impact on you or your child or even an outstanding volunteer who gave up time to support a classroom.

The goal is to shine a light on these men and women in the public education system who have truly made a difference.

Donna Dalton and Joann Crowell-Redd were inducted in 2024.

Dalton worked for Chesterfield for 40 years, starting as a math specialist and working her way up to chief academic officer.

Crowell-Redd worked for Chesterfield for 26 years, starting her career as a classroom teacher and ending as principal of Ecoff Elementary.

“I think people need to see that they made a contribution,” said Crowell-Redd. “That their work was so impactful that somebody saw it, they remembered, they were blessed from it, they grew from it, and that's what real strong educators do. You help others to to be better."

To be considered for the honor, you have to have worked for the school system for at least seven years and have either retired or been away from CCPS for at least five years, but the most important criteria is that you must have loved, encouraged and inspired children to be successful.

“You go into life with a purpose to become an educator, and the nomination for hall of fame just validated truly not only your life's purpose but the purpose and work of the team around you,” shared Dalton. “Because it's not a solo effort in anything you do in Chesterfield. It's a team effort, and so to be nominated by your peers, that is one of the highest honors you can receive"

Nominations are open through Aug. 31.

If you'd like to make a nomination, click here.

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