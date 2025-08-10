HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after several cars were hit by gunfire Saturday night at a Henrico apartment complex.

Police were called to reports of gunfire in the 300 block of Kingsridge Road just before 9:30 p.m. That is the address for the Apartments at Kingsridge complex.

SCENE VIDEO: Several cars hit after shots fired at Henrico apartments

When officers arrived, they found several vehicles hit by bullets.

No one was injured in the shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

