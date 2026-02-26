Hermitage High School on lockdown as police investigate report of armed person

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Hermitage High School is on lockdown as police investigate the report of an armed person in the area, according to Henrico Police.

"Officers are in the area searching for the individual. We ask people to please avoid the area or stay inside as police conduct a search," police said.

The lockdown began around dismissal, which is now being delayed, according to an HCPS spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube