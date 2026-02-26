Richmond mother says strangers opened fire on her and sister in Henrico: ‘They were trying to kill us’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond woman says two people in another car opened fire on her and her sister near Azrock Court in Henrico early Saturday morning.

Kedehja Pryor said she and her sister were dropping off their cousin in the area of Azrock Court in Henrico when two people in another car began shooting at them.

"When the gunshots wouldn't stop I knew that I wouldn't make it home to my kids," Pryor said. "The car followed us from out of the apartments all the way until we turn out of the apartment complex which is on to Williamsburg Road."

At the intersection of Eanes Lane and Williamsburg Road, Pryor and her sister called police to report they were being followed by someone in a car firing shots at them.

They went to a nearby house for help, but no one came to the door as bullets continued to fly.

"They were literally trying to kill us," Pryor said. "It's so much gun violence, just for y'all to be out here shooting at someone like that it had to be over 20 something shots probably."

Luckily, the sisters were both unharmed.

But almost a week later, they still don't know why they were targeted.

The sister had been in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom earlier in the evening. Henrico Police confirmed the shooting had no ties to a mass shooting in Shockoe Bottom that happened almost an hour before.

Police ssay the motive behind this shooting is still under investigation and they are still looking for the shooter.

Pryor's father posted an emotional video online asking for justice.

"My baby had a black Kia with tinted windows, I need to know if anybody have any information on who shot my baby car up," he said.

Anyone who saw or has information about this shooting is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Callers may remain anonymous.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.