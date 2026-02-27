Family displaced after bedroom fire at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A family was displaced after a fire broke out in a bedroom at a Henrico County apartment complex early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Park Trail Lane, just off Mechanicsville Turnpike near the Henrico-Hanover County line, just after 8 a.m.

Battalion Chief Justin Madren said crews arrived to find an active bedroom fire, which was brought under control quickly.

"What they found was a fire in a bedroom," Madren said. "They quickly extinguished it with their resources and the automatic suppression system, that's the sprinkler system, that's in the apartment complex."

The fire was contained to one apartment. Management at the complex is working to rehouse the displaced family, Madren said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

