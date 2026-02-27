Henrico denies data center company’s appeal for Varina site

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico Board of Zoning Appeals Thursday ruled that Centra Logistics does not have a vested right to build a data center on Darbytown Road in Varina, upholding the same decision made in December by Henrico Planning Director Joe Emerson.

The BZA’s unanimous decision came after a mixed batch of comments – from several Darbytown Road residents who opposed the proposed data center and also from Henrico business leaders who worried that a rejection of Centra’s appeal (through its subsidiary, Darbytown Road, LLC) would signal Henrico’s shift away from supporting business interests. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.