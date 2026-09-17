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Senior Alert issued for 70-year-old man last seen in Richmond

Alexander Patteron
VSP
Alexander Patteron
Posted

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police on behalf of the Richmond Police Department:

Name: Alexander William Patterson

Age: 70

Date last seen: Sept. 16 at 8:30 p.m.

Last known location: Traveling on foot near 101 Hioaks Road in the south side of Richmond

Physical description: 6’ 2”, 180 lbs., and has brown eyes and a bald head. He is possibly wearing a white tank top and blue and red plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-646-5100.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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