Senior Alert issued for 70-year-old man last seen in Richmond

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police on behalf of the Richmond Police Department:
Name: Alexander William Patterson
Age: 70
Date last seen: Sept. 16 at 8:30 p.m.
Last known location: Traveling on foot near 101 Hioaks Road in the south side of Richmond
Physical description: 6’ 2”, 180 lbs., and has brown eyes and a bald head. He is possibly wearing a white tank top and blue and red plaid pajama pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-646-5100.
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