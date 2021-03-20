Senior Alert issued for 81-year-old Roanoke woman with cognitive impairment

ROANOKE, Va. -- Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert Saturday afternoon for an 81-year-old Roanoke woman officers said suffers from a cognitive impairment.

State Police issued a Senior Alert for 81-year-old Harriet Guion Hodges, who was last seen leaving her home in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue SW in Roanoke around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said she was last seen wearing a purple coat, which went down past her waist, and white pants.

Officials said Hodges suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to Hodge's health and safety.

If you have seen Hodges or have information that could help investigators, call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2212.

