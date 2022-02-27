Schools hold book drives for Fox Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. – The community continues to support the students and staff at Fox Elementary School two weeks after a catastrophic fire destroyed the historic building.
A PTA-sponsored drive-thru book drive was held Saturday outside at First Baptist Church.
Additionally, several schools in the Commonwealth also held book drives for Fox Elementary students and teachers.
“The goal was to collect new or gently used books to restore teacher’s classroom libraries,” PTA President Katie Ricard said. “These were libraries that teachers had carefully cultivated over years with their own money. And we want to take that burden of replacement off their shoulders.”
Donations are still being accepted to helping teachers rebuild their classrooms. Click here for more information.
💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Fox Elementary School Fire
- Inspectors found faulty Fox alarm panel 6 months before Richmond school fire
- Fox fire response was hindered because somebody didn't reprogram alarm panel
- Why emergency radios were not monitored by Richmond Schools night of 'catastrophic' fire
- RPS releases security footage from night of Fox fire
- How community is rallying to support Fox Elementary
- RPS will get 'significantly' more than estimated from insurance company
- How the $150,000+ raised for Fox Elementary will be spent
- Veteran teacher can 'feel the love' after fire destroys historic school
- How Richmond Schools are tightening security after Fox fire
- His great-grandfather designed Fox Elementary. Now a piece of his DNA is buried in the ashes.