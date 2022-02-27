Schools hold book drives for Fox Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. – The community continues to support the students and staff at Fox Elementary School two weeks after a catastrophic fire destroyed the historic building.

A PTA-sponsored drive-thru book drive was held Saturday outside at First Baptist Church.

Additionally, several schools in the Commonwealth also held book drives for Fox Elementary students and teachers.

“The goal was to collect new or gently used books to restore teacher’s classroom libraries,” PTA President Katie Ricard said. “These were libraries that teachers had carefully cultivated over years with their own money. And we want to take that burden of replacement off their shoulders.”

Donations are still being accepted to helping teachers rebuild their classrooms. Click here for more information.