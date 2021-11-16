School board won't make libraries remove explicit books

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- A Virginia school board rescinded a directive for staff to pull books with “sexually explicit” books from libraries after hours of passionate public comment.

The Free Lance-Star reports that the Spotsylvania County school board voted 5-2 early Tuesday to reverse the order amid public backlash.

Board members Rabih Abuismail and Kirk Twigg, who spoke of burning books at last week’s meeting, did not support the reversal.

Monday’s specially called meeting was held at the Chancellor High School auditorium to accommodate the large number of speakers expected. It stretched past midnight as dozens of parents, students, teachers and librarians spoke, most in support of libraries and books.

Two speakers, both high school students, favored removing books from library shelves.