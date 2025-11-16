'Outside-the-box' pet rescue lets you shop and adopt in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Sanctuary Rescue celebrated the grand opening of its "rescue-to-retail" store, combining an adoption center and boutique, in hopes of creating more foot traffic to give homeless dogs a second chance.

This first-of-its-kind concept at Westchester Commons in Midlothian offers a stylish atmosphere for the community to shop, gather and discover adoptable dogs from several area shelters.

"Animal welfare is in a crisis currently. It's really in a bad place. All the shelters are overwhelmed. All the rescues are overwhelmed because of the economy and just the weirdness of the world right now," Adri Herron, Sanctuary Rescue's president and CEO, said. "Adoptions have slowed to a halt and it's affecting the animals."

As a result, the group came up with an "outside-the-box way" to connect adoptable pets to their forever families.

"So this is our creative way of giving that a shot," Herron said.

The store offers pet merchandise, gifts, apparel, candles and home accents. Every purchase supports rescue efforts, veterinary care and community outreach programs.

The shop is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.

