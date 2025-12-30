Water line leak shuts down 2 eastbound lanes on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County are closed because of a water line leak, according to a Tuesday news release from county officials.

The closure is in effect near Manchester Middle School, the news release says.

Traffic is getting by using the left two lanes.

The news release says utility crews are on site completing repairs, which are expected to take several hours.

Lane closures are expected to last through the Tuesday evening rush hour.

