6 people displaced after unattended candle starts fire in Chesterfield County apartment, officials say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Six people are displaced after an unattended candle sparked a fire in a Chesterfield County apartment Wednesday afternoon, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Whetstone Road at 1 p.m.

Firefighters were able to control the fire within 20 minutes.

Officials said the damage was contained to the apartment where the fire started. The displaced residents are being assisted by family.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

