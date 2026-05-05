RVA Falcon Cam fans can win a chance to join biologists on banding day

RICHMOND, Va. — Fans of the RVA Falcon Cam have a chance to be part of one of the most hands-on wildlife experiences in the region.

The Department of Wildlife Resources is raffling off three spots for falcon banding day, set for May 22 at the Riverfront Plaza building, where this year's nest is home to four falcon chicks.

Once the chicks are about 30 days old, DWR biologists will collect important data and attach identification bands to each one — a process that helps track and study the birds over time. Three raffle winners will get an invitation to witness and take part in that process firsthand.

Raffle tickets are $10 each, and the price per ticket decreases if you purchase more. Tickets are on sale through May 17, and winners will be announced on May 18.

In addition to banding day access, winners will receive merchandise from DWR and Triple Crossing Beer.

Click here to buy raffle tickets.



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